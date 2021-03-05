Biden Fires EEOC General Counsel After She Declines To Quit

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Friday fired U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission general counsel Sharon Fast Gustafson, shortly after she declined the administration's request that she resign. According to an email obtained by Law360, the White House terminated Gustafson effective at 5:00 p.m. Friday. That move came hours after she rebuffed a demand made by the Biden administration earlier this week to vacate her position. She was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2018 and had been slated to serve as general counsel through 2023. Employment Authority This article is part of Law360's newest in-depth labor and employment law offering. Learn more...

