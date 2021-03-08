6th Circ. Says BB&T Can't Arbitrate Interest Rate Suit After All

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel has ruled that the former BB&T must litigate class action claims accusing it of stiffing a group of Tennessee customers on particularly high-yield money-market accounts they opened three decades ago, concluding the bank doesn't have valid arbitration agreements to invoke. In a 2-1 decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the appeals court overturned Branch Banking & Trust Co.'s lower-court victory on a bid to compel arbitration of the customers' proposed class action, which alleges BB&T improperly slashed the interest rate on a small collection of legacy money-market accounts promising a 6.5% annual rate. "What is lacking...

