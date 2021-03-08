Growers Say Limiting Union Access Won't Hurt Inspections

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 3:17 PM EST) -- If a California regulation requiring agricultural businesses to give labor organizers access to their properties is struck down, it would not threaten federal union access rights or state safety inspections, two growers told the U.S. Supreme Court, answering claims from the state Agricultural Labor Relations Board. Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Company Inc. urged the high court in a brief Friday to reverse a Ninth Circuit ruling that upheld a California rule giving union organizers access to growers' property up to 120 days per year. The growers said that by giving union organizers a broad time frame in which to...

