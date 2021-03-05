Fed. Agencies Get Guidance On Undoing Trump Labor Orders

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 10:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Office of Personnel Management on Friday issued new guidance to federal agencies on how they must comply with President Joe Biden's January executive order revoking former President Donald Trump's directives that made it easier to fire federal employees and restricted collective bargaining. In a seven-page memo, the OPM updated its guidance on rescinding Trump's four executive orders that weakened federal worker protections, and directed the federal agencies' top officials to take action immediately. Among the executive orders Biden revoked was Trump's October order creating the worker classification called "Schedule F." The directive gave federal agencies more authority to remove workers...

