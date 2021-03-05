Acting NLRB GC Defends Right To Seek Scrap Of Scabby Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board's acting general counsel on Friday refuted a Philadelphia hotel's arguments that he was unlawfully appointed and could not drop litigation over whether unions may deploy inflatable rats and large banners at certain protests, saying the president has authority to fire the board's prosecutor. In a brief filed with the NLRB, acting General Counsel Peter Sung Ohr said he has the power to ask the board to dismiss the case involving the operator of a Fairfield Inn & Suites in Philadelphia and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 over the fate of union protest symbol Scabby....

