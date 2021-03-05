Duke University Is A 'Trademark Bully,' Its Law Professors Say

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:20 PM EST) -- A new study by two Duke University professors says that their own employer is a "trademark bully" that uses aggressive tactics and questionable arguments to overprotect its intellectual property. The report, published last month by Duke University School of Law professors James Boyle and Jennifer Jenkins, said the university has filed far more trademark challenges than any other university in recent years, and that more than half were "clearly erroneous" cases with little grounding in trademark law. "On the basis of the empirical and legal analysis we present here, it appears undeniable that Duke is a trademark bully," the authors wrote....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS