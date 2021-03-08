Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ferring Urges Sanctions For Jones Day Over 'Forced' IP Trial

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 11:17 PM EST) -- Ferring Pharmaceuticals asked a New York federal judge Friday to sanction Jones Day, alleging that the firm "vexatiously" pushed its client Serenity Pharmaceuticals into a trial over an anti-diuretic patent and should pay at least $1 million for the excess costs, expenses and attorney fees that Ferring incurred for the trial. 

Ferring said in its motion for sanctions that then-Jones Day attorney Chris Harnett "baselessly" advised Serenity that if it withdrew its counterclaims, Ferring would attempt to sue Serenity executives personally.

Ferring won the counterclaims suit in 2019 and later triumphed in its own suit that resulted in two Serenity Pharmaceuticals...

