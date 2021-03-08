Solar Co. Says Rival Mimicked Model To Poach Contractors

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 12:53 PM EST) -- Solar panel and battery provider Powur PBC claims its competitors are circulating false claims about its business practices to its contractors in a clear attempt to poach those workers and copy its successful business practice in California and elsewhere. The solar company sued competitors SinglePoint Inc. and its subsidiary Direct Solar of America in California federal court Friday, saying the companies have been circulating three-page advertisements with false information to Powur's contractors in California and others outside of the state. Those advertisements include misrepresentations about the number of states Powur operates in, an inflated estimate of how long Powur takes to install solar...

