Sandoz Fights FDA Exclusivity For Sanofi Blockbuster

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- Novartis unit Sandoz has accused the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of improperly giving exclusivity to a Sanofi multiple sclerosis drug even though its active ingredient was present in an earlier drug. Sandoz filed a complaint in District of Columbia federal court on Friday against the FDA challenging the agency's decision to give Sanofi's Aubagio drug so-called new chemical entity, or NCE, exclusivity — a designation that the suit said allowed the drug protection from generics for a number of years. The suit did not name Sanofi as a defendant. The NCE designation is only meant for drugs that contain active ingredients...

