McAfee Sells $4B Unit In Deal Driven By Ropes, Paul Hastings

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 12:28 PM EST) -- Cybersecurity software creator McAfee Corp., represented by Ropes & Gray, has agreed to sell its enterprise division to a group led by Paul Hastings-advised private equity firm Symphony Technology Group for $4 billion, the companies said Monday. The all-cash agreement sees an STG-led group picking up an enterprise cybersecurity software business that has existed for more than three decades, is used by 86% of the Fortune 100 firms and posted $1.3 billion in net revenue for fiscal year 2020, according to a statement. The identities of the other members of the buying consortium were not disclosed. William Chisholm, managing partner at...

