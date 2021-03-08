6 Firms Assist As Apollo Takes Over Athene In $11B Deal

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:55 AM EST) -- Apollo Global Management will snap up retirement services provider Athene in an all-stock deal that values the target at $11 billion and is steered by six law firms, according to a Monday statement. The agreement calls for each outstanding Class A common share of Athene to be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock. The deal terms will result in existing Apollo shareholders owning about 76% of the merged entity, with Athene shareholders owning about 24%. The combined company is expected to have a pro forma market capitalization of about $29 billion. Leon Black, founder and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS