Microsoft Knocks Out Uniloc Patent Claims At PTAB

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a host of claims in a Uniloc mobile device security patent, agreeing with companies like Microsoft that the claims were obvious. A three-judge panel of the PTAB on Friday said Microsoft Corp. and others were able to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that 11 claims in the Uniloc 2017 LLC patent-at-issue were not patentable. A combination of prior art — including a U.S. patent referred to as Barvesten, as well as the owner's manual for a Nokia phone product — made the claims in the Uniloc patent unpatentable, the panel said. Those claims...

