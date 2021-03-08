Judge Rejects Panel Review For Plywood Importers

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- The judiciary's chief trade judge denied a request from a trio of hardwood plywood importers to have a three-judge panel review their case, finding that their allegations were too disconnected from a constitutional claim to earn the more robust review. In a Friday opinion, U.S. Court of International Trade Chief Judge Timothy C. Stanceu wrote that American Pacific Plywood Inc., U.S. Global Forest Inc. and Interglobal Forest LLC had only alleged that their due process rights were violated "insofar" as the law at issue was unconstitutional, a claim too speculative for additional review. "The claim in Count IX is stated only...

