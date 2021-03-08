Supreme Court Won't Tackle Herman Miller Trade Dress Fight

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 2:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a trademark lawsuit over Herman Miller's popular Eames office chair, leaving in place a lower court ruling that the trade dress of the decades-old chair was not "famous" enough for the designer to sue for trademark dilution. The high court denied certiorari to Herman Miller Inc., which sued a company called Office Star for selling chairs that looked like the Eames — a fixture of midcentury modern office design that retails at more than $2,200. Herman Miller actually won the case, securing an infringement verdict against Office Star. But the Ninth Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS