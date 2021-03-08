Biden Marks Women's Day With Gender Equality Exec Orders

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 1:53 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden signed two executive orders on International Women's Day on Monday to form a gender policy council and combat sexual harassment and violence in education with a review of Trump-era changes to Title IX. Jennifer Klein, left, and Julissa Reynoso, co-chairs of the White House Gender Policy Council, appeared at a press briefing Monday. The council was created by one of two executive orders President Joe Biden signed on International Women's Day. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The first order revives the White House Gender Policy Council, an Obama-era office dissolved by the administration of former President Donald Trump, that aims to...

