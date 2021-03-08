Mass. Offshore Wind Project Clears Key Permitting Hurdle

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior said Monday that a key environmental review for a wind energy project off the Massachusetts coast is complete, leaving only one stage remaining before construction can begin on the first commercial-scale wind farm to be built in federal waters. The DOI announced that its Bureau of Ocean Energy Management finished the final environmental impact statement that is needed to issue final approvals for the Vineyard Wind project. The agency said in a statement that the completion of the review "represents major progress in the Biden-Harris administration's goal to accelerate responsible development of renewable energy on...

