Biden's Shift On Bird Death Rule Opens Door For Overhaul

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Monday said it will undo a rule that would have curtailed the federal government's power to prosecute companies that kill federally protected migratory birds, setting the stage for a potential regulatory overhaul that could reduce bird deaths. Federal officials announced that they will soon revoke a rule, finalized in the last few weeks of the Trump administration, that eliminated criminal penalties for incidental migratory bird deaths under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The administration also revoked an underlying opinion — already tossed by a federal court — that provided the legal basis for the Trump administration's rule,...

