Thales Asks Judge To Halt Philips' ITC Case Amid FRAND Row

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:12 PM EST) -- Thales has asked a district court to halt an effort by Philips to get the U.S. International Trade Commission to impose an import ban on its wireless module products, saying Philips is flagrantly breaching its obligation to license its essential patents on fair terms. In a preliminary injunction motion filed on Friday, Thales DIS AIS Deutschland GmbH said that Koninklijke Philips NV is using the threat of an import ban at the ITC as leverage to get higher royalties from Thales, even though Thales has pledged to pay whatever FRAND — fair reasonable and nondiscriminatory — rate the Delaware judge sets,...

