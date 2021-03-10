Former Partner Rejoins Baker McKenzie Tax Practice

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie has announced that a former partner is rejoining the firm's North America tax practice group after a two-year stint at Ernst & Young. Ethan Kroll has built a practice over years advising multinational companies around the world on international tax planning, intellectual property migrations, business transformation, transfer pricing and mergers and acquisitions tax, Baker said in a statement. He has worked in a wide range of sectors, including life sciences, consumer products, software, digital and high-tech companies, the firm said. "Ethan is a highly respected practitioner and an intellectually gifted attorney whose proven track record, tremendous energy and gravitas...

