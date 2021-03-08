Ex-US Atty In Atlanta Says 2020 Was A Lesson In Crisis Mgmt.

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- Byung J. "BJay" Pak, who abruptly resigned as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and is now an Alston & Bird LLP partner, says 2020's firestorm of a pandemic, civil unrest and election drama gave him the equivalent of a master's degree in crisis management. Pak, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, left abruptly on Jan. 4 on the heels of Trump's infamous phone call to Georgia's secretary of state over the presidential election results. Pak remains tight-lipped about his departure, citing ongoing federal investigations into the call, but he told Law360 in a recent interview that he had...

