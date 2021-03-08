Hospitals Can't Justify Push To Depose FTC, Gov't Says

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants a New Jersey federal judge to swat down a bid from two merging New Jersey hospital systems to depose FTC lawyers about why the agency thinks the deal would hurt competition. The FTC filed court papers last week asking U.S. Magistrate James B. Clark III to enter a protective order heading off a deposition by Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. and Englewood Healthcare Foundation. The commission has challenged the hospital systems' combination on the ground that it would cut in half the number of regional acute care systems. The government and two health care systems have engaged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS