Bitcoin Investment Firm NYDIG Gets $200M To Boost Services

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- New York Digital Investment Group, an asset manager focused on bitcoin investments, said Monday it raised $200 million from investors to expand its services. New York Digital Investment Group, also called NYDIG, works with insurers, banks, corporations and high-net-worth individuals to provide bitcoin investment services such as research, custody and anti-money laundering measures, according to its website. NYDIG said the latest funds will go toward bolstering its bitcoin-related offerings for clients. NYDIG said its platform has facilitated over $1 billion in direct and indirect bitcoin exposure for insurance businesses spanning life, annuity, and property and casualty insurers. "NYDIG will be working...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS