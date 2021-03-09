Fed. Circ. Backs Becton PTAB Wins On 2 Drug Dosing Patents

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed two Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that the original and proposed substitute claims in two medication dosing patents challenged by Becton Dickinson & Co. are invalid as obvious. In a one-line order issued on Monday, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the rulings in the consolidated appeals, rejecting Baxter Corp. Englewood's argument that the PTAB violated the Administrative Procedure Act by relying on new invalidity arguments that it said Becton had not made in its petitions. Monday's decision gives Becton Dickinson another boost in its bid to fend off Baxter's 2017 infringement suit over its Cato...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS