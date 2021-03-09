Opioid Distributor, Execs Can't Escape DOJ Indictments

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge has refused to toss allegations that a defunct drug distributor and two former executives conspired to flood Appalachia with opioids, saying they mischaracterized the accusations against them. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland on Friday denied a bid from Miami-Luken, former President Anthony Rattini and former compliance officer James Barclay to dismiss an indictment accusing them of conspiring to distribute controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose. The judge said their dismissal bid "fails in large part because it is premised on the mischaracterization of the crime for which they are charged." The three defendants tried to...

