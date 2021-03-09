Judge Lets Oakley Patent Suit Proceed, With A Warning

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has dinged Oakley for initially failing to explain why it sued dozens of anonymous sellers in a patent lawsuit over knockoff sunglasses, warning that he would let the case move forward but that it would be "well advised" to flesh out allegations in future complaints. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly said in an order Saturday that Oakley's case against the sellers could proceed, following an earlier order for the sunglasses maker to show cause as to why its complaint shouldn't be dismissed under the America Invents Act, which generally bars multiple defendants from being named in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS