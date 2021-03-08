IAM Beats Former Regional Official's Suit Over Ouster

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 5:34 PM EST) -- A former International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers official can't disturb the outcome of an internal trial that booted him from office for inadequately representing members, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday, saying the official didn't show the charges were unreasonable. U.S. District Judge Berle Schiller said in an opinion granting IAM summary judgment that former district lodge general chairman Michael McCarthy did not present evidence to show that the charges against him deprived union members of their right to vote or infringed his freedom of speech. "The record supports a finding that the charges were reasonable and there is no...

