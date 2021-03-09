Fugitive's Co. Agrees To Pay $9.8M In Fraud Case

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- Miami Beach asset management company Onix Capital LLC, which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleges Chilean fugitive Alberto Chang-Rajii used to bilk investors out of $7.4 million, has agreed to pay nearly $9.8 million to resolve the government's claims. The SEC informed a Miami federal court on Monday that Onix, through its court-appointed receiver, had consented to the entry of a judgment ordering it to disgorge $8 million in profits from the alleged scheme, plus nearly $1.8 million in prejudgment interest. "If the court enters the proposed final judgment, to which Onix Capital has consented, then this would resolve all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS