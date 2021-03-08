Consultant Says Cura Partners Can't Escape Finder's Fee Suit

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- Investing consultant Arcadian Capital LLC is pushing back on cannabis company Cura Partners' bid to toss Arcadian's suit over an unpaid finder's fee stemming from Cura Partners' acquisition in a $950 million deal, saying the company intended to defraud Arcadian "from day one." Arcadian said in an opposition filing Saturday that Cura Partners is trying to back out of the consulting agreement it signed, and that the arguments it made in its summary judgment bid involve questions of fact that should quash an early end to the suit. "With this action, Arcadian merely seeks the finder's fee reflected in the parties'...

