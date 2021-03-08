Ex-Aide To Conn. Lawmaker Joins Clark Hill As Lobbyist

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- A longtime Capitol Hill aide who most recently served as the chief of staff to House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa L. DeLauro, D-Conn., is becoming a senior managing director of Clark Hill PLC's government and regulatory affairs practice in Washington, D.C. Leticia Mederos speaks at a young elected officials conference in 2012. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) The firm said in a news release Monday that Leticia Mederos would register as a lobbyist in her new role. She moves over to the private sector following more than 20 years with Congress, a majority of which was spent working in DeLauro's office. Mederos stepped...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS