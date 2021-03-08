Health Clinic Beats Suit Over Worker's Poisoning Of Husband

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- An Indiana Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold a health clinic liable for a medical technician's poisoning of her husband with drugs obtained from the clinic, saying the man filed his lawsuit 11 days too late. A three-judge panel unanimously upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Michelle L. Symanski and Beacon Occupational Health LLC in a suit accusing Symanski of poisoning her husband, William Dishman, by injecting him with lidocaine, epinephrine and other drugs in an effort to kill him. Dishman's suit alleges that Beacon, which employed Symanski as a radiology...

