Ariz. High Court Allows Costco Privacy Suit To Proceed

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- The Arizona Supreme Court on Monday said Costco must face a man's lawsuit alleging the big-box store didn't cancel an unwanted erectile dysfunction prescription and then violated his privacy by sharing the information with his ex-wife. The five-judge decision held that Greg Shepherd can bring his claim of negligence for wrongful disclosure of medical information, and that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act — HIPAA — may inform the standard of care in the action. Shepherd sued following the 2016 incident, when his doctor gave him a sample of an erectile dysfunction drug, for which a Costco pharmacy later filled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS