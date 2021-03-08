Nestlé Says Danone's Coffee Creamer Copies Trade Dress

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- Nestlé is suing rival food giant Danone for trademark infringement over new packaging for its Silk brand coffee creamer that allegedly copies Nestlé's own Natural Bliss line. In a lawsuit filed Friday in Virginia federal court, Nestlé USA Inc. claimed that Danone recently switched to "copycat packaging designs" for Silk in order to piggyback on the success of Natural Bliss. Nestle, maker of the Natural Bliss line of coffee creamer, says Danone copied its almond milk packaging for its Silk brand. "Danone easily could have used different design elements for its packaging, as it has done in the past," Nestlé wrote....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS