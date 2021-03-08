Proposal Would Let Foreign Gov'ts Be Sued For Cyberattacks

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- Private U.S. citizens and entities would be able to sue foreign governments in state and federal court for money damages over cyberattacks under a bill introduced Monday by Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas. The Homeland and Cyber Threat, or HACT, Act, would amend the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which sets parameters for when foreign countries can be sued in U.S. courts. A version of it was introduced in 2019, sponsored by Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., but did not advance. Currently, private individuals cannot name foreign countries as defendants in lawsuits alleging cyberattacks. In 2019, the FSIA shielded Russia from claims brought by...

