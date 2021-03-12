DLA Piper Snags Export Controls Pro From Faegre Drinker

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- DLA Piper snagged a Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP trade partner specialized in export controls, economic sanctions and trade remedies. Nate Bolin brings along his experience advising clients through national security issues involving investments and cross-border transactions. He told Law360 on Friday that he welcomes the opportunity to strengthen his practice within DLA Piper's "truly international" atmosphere. "This is the opportunity for me to work with a group of colleagues who are not only here in the United States, but elsewhere, who have the range of knowledge and specialties, and ... the depth of background to really understand these issues...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS