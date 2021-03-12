Underwriters Fight £52M Suit From Power Plant Over Delays

Law360, London (March 12, 2021, 1:32 PM GMT) -- Six underwriters have told the High Court that they do not owe a renewable energy plant £51.5 million ($71.6 million) in lost revenue following a structural failure, arguing that the problems were a result of poor workmanship and not covered by the policy. A group of insurers, including Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC and Swiss Re, said in a March 5 defense filing that has now been made public that they are not on the hook to cover losses suffered by Port Clarence Energy Ltd. when works on its power plant were suspended because of structural damage. The site's contractors...

