Goldman Faces New Forex Rigging Suit From Currency Trader

Law360, London (March 12, 2021, 4:58 PM GMT) -- Goldman Sachs is being sued in London over allegations that its traders manipulated foreign exchange markets for profit, in the latest lawsuit filed by a British currency investment firm over trade front-running. Traders at Goldman Sachs are alleged to have misused a British currency investment firm's confidential information to make secret profits. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ECU Group alleges that traders at Goldman Sachs International misused its confidential information to make secret profits by trading ahead of foreign exchange transactions by the British company, an illegal tactic known as front-running, according to the High Court claim filed in November but only recently made...

