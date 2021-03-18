QBE, AIG Say Oil Tank Was Unseaworthy Before $2.4M Claim

Law360, London (March 18, 2021, 4:22 PM GMT) -- Insurers QBE and AIG say they should not be liable to fork out $2.4 million for a claim made by shipping company Marina Gloxinia, as its tanker that broke down near Malaysia was allegedly unseaworthy to begin with. QBE Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and AIG Marine Claims said in a March 3 High Court filing that oil tanker Polaris had damage to its main engine before it set off on a voyage to deliver palm oil from the Philippines to the U.S. in 2017. Marina Gloxinia, which owned the tanker, sued the insurers on Feb. 1 for not paying out under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS