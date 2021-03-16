Teva Sues BMS, Pfizer Over UK Blood Thinner Patents

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 4:28 PM GMT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals is suing a subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb as well as drug giant Pfizer to invalidate the U.K. patent for new formulations of the American pharmaceutical company's blockbuster blood thinner Eliquis. Teva argued in a newly public Feb. 16 claim that Bristol Myers Squibb Holdings Ireland Unlimited Co. and Pfizer Inc. should have their patents revoked for a new formulation of the blood-thinning drug apixaban, sold on the market as Eliquis. The formulation is designed in a way that makes its absorption into the blood more consistent over the time it is acting on the body, according to the patents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS