Commerce Tees Up Duties On Small Chinese Mower Engines

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized steep anti-dumping and countervailing duties on small lawnmower engines from China, the department announced Monday. Vertical shaft engines between 99 cubic centimeters and 225 cubic centimeters may soon be subject to massive import levies, including a 304.5% anti-dumping margin for China's Chongqing Zongshen General Power Machine Co., a 374.3% margin for Chongqing Kohler Engines Ltd. and a 535.5% margin for other Chinese producers. In addition, Commerce calculated subsidy-related levies on the products ranging from 2.8% to 18.1%. "We continue to find for the final determination that there is reasonable basis to believe or suspect that...

