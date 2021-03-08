Ex-Med Tech Exec Cops To Obstructing Feds' Purdue Probe

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- A former Practice Fusion Inc. sales executive pled guilty before a Vermont federal judge Monday to obstructing a federal probe into the digital medical record company's ties to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP in the first prosecution of an individual to come out of that investigation. Steven Mack, 46, of Pennsylvania copped to deleting company files in order to botch a federal investigation into a kickback scheme between Practice Fusion and Purdue in a virtual arraignment before Senior U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III. A one-page criminal information filed last month said Mack attempted to "alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS