Cold Brew Biz Contests Rival's 'No Jitters' TM

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- A Colorado cold brew company is suing a California competitor in federal court, claiming the rival's trademarks on the terms "no jitters" and "no crash" are merely descriptive and should be canceled. In a lawsuit seeking declaratory judgment lodged Monday, Three Beans LLC asked a Colorado federal court to cancel seven trademarks that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued to Palmdale, California-based Quokka Brew LLC in 2019 and 2020. Colorado-based Three Beans, which markets a line of cold brew products under the brand NuRange Coffee, says the suit comes in response to a cease-and-desist letter Quokka sent the company last...

