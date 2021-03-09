CBD Co. Zynerba, Investors Aim To Settle Drug Trial Claims

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:20 PM EST) -- CBD drugmaker Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and a proposed class of shareholders told a federal judge in Philadelphia that they expect to soon finalize details of a settlement that, if approved, will end claims that the company withheld adverse clinical trial results. In a memo filed Monday, the parties told U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro that they reached an agreement in principle to settle the claims, asking the judge to stay the proceedings while they iron out the final details of their deal. "A stay of proceedings will harm no party, instead conserving resources in anticipation of final approval of the...

