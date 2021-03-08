EDNY US Attorney Seth DuCharme To Step Down

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- The acting head of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn said Monday he will step down after being tapped for the temporary role last summer, clearing the way for President Joe Biden to pick a permanent leader for an outpost of top white collar cops. Seth DuCharme's resignation will be effective March 19, and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Lesko will take over as acting boss of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, according to a press release. DuCharme said in a statement that he plans to move to private practice. "My time in EDNY...

