Smith Gambrell Adds Ex-Balch & Bingham E-Discovery Chair

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP has added to its Atlanta office the firm's first e-discovery director, naming a former Balch & Bingham LLP partner who has worked on e-discovery matters for the state of Mississippi and a branch of government in Georgia. Alex Khoury advises businesses and government clients through discovery issues related to complex litigation and on handling data retention, destruction and privacy, the firm announced on Monday. Khoury is also a partner in the firm's litigation practice. At Balch & Bingham, Khoury was a litigation partner and served as chair of its e-discovery and data management practice. Khoury, who...

