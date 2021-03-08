Venezuelans Get Short-Term Protections Under Biden Order

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- The Biden administration granted 18 months of deportation relief to Venezuelans late Monday, extending short-term protections created late in the Trump presidency to shield Venezuelan nationals from chaos and a crippled economy under the regime of Nicolás Maduro. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended temporary protected status, or TPS, to citizens of Venezuela living in the United States until September 2022. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas designated the Venezuelan TPS on Monday. "The living conditions in Venezuela reveal a country in turmoil, unable to protect its own citizens," Mayorkas said in a statement. "It is in times of...

