Cuomo Makes Beth Garvey Top Lawyer Amid Rising Scandals

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 12:52 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has promoted Beth Garvey, a special counsel who has been handling the governor's response to allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him, to serve as his top lawyer, the governor's office said Monday. Garvey will lead Cuomo's defense on several fronts and guide him through a crisis that began last month with the launch of a federal investigation over the state's handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, and compounded in recent weeks as several women come forward saying he used his power to exert sexual favors or bully them. A senior adviser...

