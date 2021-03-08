Fla. Sues Biden Admin. For 'Abdication' Of Immigration Duties

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 11:50 PM EST) -- The state of Florida filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that the Biden administration is shirking its duty to enforce federal immigration law and disobeying Congressional statutes by focusing immigration enforcement on public safety threats, which it says will actually create a "public-safety nightmare." Florida seeks to nullify two memos — one issued by the Department of Homeland Security shortly after Biden's inauguration and one issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February — that cite the COVID-19 pandemic to justify the changes to immigration enforcement, which the state called "transparently pretextual." The Immigration and Nationality Act requires federal authorities to arrest "all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS