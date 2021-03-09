Greensill Administrator Says Talks Under Way On Asset Sales

Law360, London (March 9, 2021, 4:59 PM GMT) -- The administrators of Greensill Capital said on Tuesday that they are in talks to sell off the troubled company's assets after Credit Suisse terminated $10 billion of funds linked to the business and German financial regulators filed a criminal complaint. A spokesperson for Grant Thornton UK LLP said the joint administrators are "in continued discussion with an interested party in relation to the purchase of certain Greensill Capital assets." Chris Laverty, Trevor O'Sullivan and Will Stagg of Grant Thornton were appointed as joint administrators after Greensill Capital (UK) Ltd. and Greensill Capital Management Company (UK) Ltd. filed for insolvency protection on Monday....

