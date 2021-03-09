Railways Face £98M Class Action Over 'Unfair' Ticket Prices

Law360, London (March 9, 2021, 5:20 PM GMT) -- A consumer rights expert urged a specialist competition tribunal in London on Tuesday to allow a £98 million ($136 million) lawsuit against three train operators accused of forcing passengers to pay double for their journeys to go ahead as a class action. The train operators are accused of overcharged millions of travelers in a "widespread, systematic and ongoing" abuse of their market position. (iStock) The companies that run the Southeastern and South Western rail networks overcharged millions of travelers in a "widespread, systematic and ongoing" abuse of their dominant market position, lawyers for Justin Gutmann, the former head of research at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS