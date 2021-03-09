Philip Morris Gets BAT E-Cig Patents Invalidated In UK

Law360, London (March 9, 2021, 6:25 PM GMT) -- A London judge has revoked a British American Tobacco unit's patents for a "heat-not-burn" electronic cigarette, saying on Tuesday it lacked an "inventive step" over a decades-old Philip Morris invention. In his decision, High Court Judge Richard Meade also invalidated the two patents because they included amendments that "added matter" with new information about the invention — for a device that generates a nicotine-containing aerosol — that was not apparent from the original application. In arguing that BAT's patent is obvious in light of prior inventions, Philip Morris focused on its own 1993 patent, known as "Morgan," for a heat-not-burn e-cigarette....

